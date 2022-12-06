Barbara June Hunter, 83, of Forsyth, MO passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Cox-Branson with family at her side.
Barbara was born on October 7, 1939.
She is preceded in death by parents; infant son Donnie Scott Braden; two brothers Ed Thomas and wife, Carol, and Phillip Ray (Flip) Thomas and wife, Wanda.
Barbara is survived by two sons Kenneth (Clint) Braden and wife, Dawn of Idaho and Tom Braden of Forsyth, MO; one daughter Sharon and husband, Charlie Amidon of Forsyth, MO; six grandchildren Kristofer, Morgan, Amy, Tyler, Amber and Michael; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; as well as cousins, all over the country.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Forsyth, MO.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the Sardis General Baptist Church with Pastor Sue Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Cemetery, Cedar Creek, MO.
Memorial donations in memory of Barbara June Hunter may be made to the Brown Cemetery: P.O. Box 524, Forsyth MO 65653.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
