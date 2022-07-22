Donald Chester Ashlock, 86, of Branson, MO passed away on July 13, 2022.
Don was born November 23, 1935. On December 22, 1996, Don married Bonnie Whisler in Tulsa, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Larry Ashlock and Donald Ray Ashlock.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie Whisler Ashlock of Branson; son, Terry Ashlock of Skiatook, OK; brother, Clarence Ashlock (Willie) of Skiatook, OK and sister, Juanita Wilkins of Tulsa, OK.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.