Celebration of life services for Erick E. Walker, 54, of Branson, Mo., will be held June 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
He died on June 18, 2022.
Erick was born on Nov. 1 1967, in Coffeyville, Kan., to Bob and Brenda (Exum) Walker. in Coffeyville, KS.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Jasper Hair.
He is survived by his wife Tracy, two daughters, Diandra (Brad) Baty, Darcy (Dustin) Hair, his parents Bob and Brenda Walker, Russ Derek Walker, two sisters Belinda Mata and Mona Walker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
