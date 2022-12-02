Russell Nathan Dinley, 86, of Branson, MO passed away at home November 19, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Russell was born April 12, 1936, in Freeport, IL, the son of Harry and Evelyn (Taff) Dinley. Russell was joined in marriage June 13, 1959, to Jacquelyn Huske.
Russell proudly served our nation as a submariner in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his service to his country, he began his career as a printer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Floyd Dinley; and a granddaughter Sara Boulahanis.
Russell is survived by his loving wife Jackie Dinley of the home; three children Deborah Moehling and husband Dennis of Illinois, Michael Dinley and wife Sheila of North Carolina, and Bradley Dinley of Illinois; three grandchildren Hollie McCoy and husband Gaige, Hailey Dinley, and Alex Dinley; two great-grandchildren Jake McCoy and Zander Boulahanis; and a sister Carol Karl of Monroe, Illinois.
A private gathering will be held at a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
