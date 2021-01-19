Funeral services for James Raschel, 78, of Kirbyville, will be Jan. 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo., with Jessi Hayworth officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson.
He died Jan. 15, 2021.
He was born Aug. 12, 1942 in Jackson, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Raschel, his mother Florence Magill, and his brother, Tommy Raschel.
He is survived by his children, Carey Raschel (Alicia Davenport) of Ozark, Aaron Raschel (Nancy Raschel) of San Diego, Calif., Tera Raschel of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Neva Raschel of Santa Clarita; sisters Neva Lequin of Palmdale, Calif., Anita Fisher of Jackson, Mich., Jessi Mead of Colorado; and brother John Raschel of New Mexico.
Arrangements is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.