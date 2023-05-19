Miles Emerson, 74, passed away on May 16, 2023.
Miles was born on March 31, 1949, in Gloucester, MA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel Emerson; son, Ron Gregg and three brothers.
Miles is survived by his wife, Nancy Emerson of Galena, MO; three sons, Gary Gregg of Kansas City, MO, Daniel Emerson of Jefferson City, MO and Miles Emerson, Jr. of Idabel, OK; two daughters, Patricia Fisher of Temple, TX and Michele Treadway of Temple, TX; one sister, Mona Ingram of CA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff funeral Home, Crane, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.