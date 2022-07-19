Gerald DeSpain, 76, of Branson, passed away on July 17, 2022 at his home.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson. Burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with military honors. Visitation will be Friday, July 22, in the funeral home from 7 to 8 p.m.
Gerald was born on December 7, 1945 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was the beloved son of Kenneth Thomas DeSpain and Laura Gertrude (Skaggs) DeSpain. Gerald graduated from Ottawa High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. Gerald married Diana Foster on March 23, 1968 in Ottawa, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Laura; his daughter Kimberley DeSpain and his sister Pam Learned.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Diana DeSpain of Branson; son Brian DeSpain of Branson; sisters, Renee Johnson & her husband Ted of Ottawa, IL and Luanna Ruggerio of Ottawa along with his four cherished grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
