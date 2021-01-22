A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for Jimmy “Jim” Don Berger, 75, of Branson, Mo.
He died Dec. 10, 2020.
He was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Yale, Okla., the son of Arthur Berger Jr. and Bessie (Boyles) Berger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Berger.
He is survived by his four sons, Burton (Lori) Berger of Stillwater, Okla., Clay (Heather) Berger of Bella Vista, Ark., Luke Berger of Conway, Ark., and Grant Parks of Tulsa, Okla.; and by sister Carol Garner of Fayetteville, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
