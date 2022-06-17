Virginia Marie Getchell, 63, of Omaha,AR, died on June 12, 2022.
Virginia was born on June 1, 1959., in Danbury, CN the daughter of Raymond Lee Eaton & Susan (Lawler) Eaton.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Linda Consavage, Susan Eaton and Mary Eaton.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth and her brother Raymond (Jackie) Eaton.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
