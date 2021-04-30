A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Branson, Mo., For Cindy Bernice Conway, age 64, of Branson, Mo.
She died on April 22, 2021. Cindy was born on Feb. 6, 1957, in St. Louis, Mo., To Eual and Lorna (Steffens) Brawley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both sets of grandparents, and her baby went to heaven before it’s birth.
She is survived by her daughter, Lacey (Jake) Conway Hampton of Branson, Mo., Son, Samuel (Jessica Gizzard) G.W. Conway of Jefferson, Ga. Her two brothers: Jody (Michelle) Brawley of Mineral Point, Mo., And Carl (Rhonda) Brawley of Potosi, Mo., Sister, Donna Lee Steffens of Miami, Fla., special sister-in-law, Angie (Stanley) Conway of Mineral Point, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
