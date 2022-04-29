A Celebration of Life for Thomas Eugene Donaldson Jr., 69, of Branson, Mo., will be announced at a later date.
He died on April 19, 2022.
Thomas was born on Feb. 18, 1953., the son of Thomas Eugene Donaldson Sr., and Donna Jean Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandparents, stepbrothers, Greg and Freddy.
He is survived by two children, Dawn Leu Donaldson, and Elizabeth Marie Donaldson, sisters, Dianne Martin, and Rhonda Fontanello, Christine Newell, Janet Richmond, and one brother, Jack Roger Richmond, girlfriend, Barbara Kimes.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
