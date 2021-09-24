There will be a private family memorial held at a later date for Wesley “Lance” Matthews, 51, of Garfield, Ark., He died on Sept. 12, 2021.
Wesley was born on May 3, 1970., in Bartlesville, Okla., the son of Wesley Matthews and Virginia (Daniel) Henley.
He is survived by his son, Caleb Thomas of Huntsville, Ark., his mother, Virginia Henley of Blue Eye, Mo.,his father, Wesley Matthews of Scottsdale, Ariz., his brother, Thomas Wade Henley of Colo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.