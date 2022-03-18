A celebration of life for Audrey Sue Dennis, 59, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., will be 5:30 p.m. March 19, at the Aurora Community Center, 40 W. Church St in Aurora, Mo., with Bryan Cook officiating.
Audrey died on March 13, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1962, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Dean and Geraldine (Wood) Duett.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Christy Duett, and a son, Robert Morris.
She is survived by her husband, David D. Dennis, son, John A. Morris of Republic, Mo., and two daughters, Carrie Morris of Springfield, Mo., and Dena McCarty of Cape Fair, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
