Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home.
Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Rick is survived by his wife and partner for 24 years, Carol Turpen; five sons Ricky Turpen of Berryville, AR; Randy (Dawn) Turpen of Berryville, AR; Robert (Ashley) Turpen of Berryville, AR; D.J. Turpen of Mountain Home, ID; and Caleb (Em) Turpen of Bremerton, WA; twelve grandchildren Sidney, Aloura, Corban, Eden, Eben, Jazmin, Patrick, Izaiha, Layla, Oliver, Tucker, and Conway; and his mother Helen Wells.
No formal services are currently planned. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to the Branson Christian Church.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
