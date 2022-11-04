David Lee Smith, 59, of Branson, MO passed away on October 27, 2022.
David was born May 3, 1963 in Hannibal, MO to Robert and Sharon Smith. He also served in the United States Army. He married his wife, Diane at Silver Dollar City in September of 1991. David was also very civic minded and volunteered with the Hollister Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Smith, and his sister, Rebecca Sheldon.
David is survived by his wife Diane Smith; step-daughter Chelsea Hardy; brothers Eric Smith and Michael Smith; step-grandchildren Bertram and Isabel Hardy; nieces Allie Harris, Samantha Sheldon, Jessie Sheldon and Sarah Smith; nephews Christian Smith, Bradley Smith and Robert Smith; and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Services will be Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation and funeral services at 2 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.