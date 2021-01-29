A celebration of life for Ricky Ronald Renfro, 66, of Crane, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021, at Crane Senior Citizens Housing (Valley View) in Crane, Mo. with pastor Larry Winfree officiating.
He died Jan.16, 2021.
He was born Feb. 11, 1954, in Vidalia, La., the son of Cal and Ola Mae Renfro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Timothy Christenson.
He is survived by his wife, Chris Renfro of the home; a stepdaughter, Misty (Phillip) Robinson of Crane, Mo.; and his sister, Vicki Lynn Christenson of Portland, Ore.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
