Heather Eve Menke, 48, of Branson, MO passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022
Heather was born on November 2, 1973.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Misty Tinsley.
Heather is survived by her children T.J. and Tori Adamson of Oklahoma and Joseph Walker; father Richard Ortiz of Tulsa, OK; sister, Ryla Ortiz of Owasso, OK; and her fiancé Eric Dillard of Branson, MO.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO.
