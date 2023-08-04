Terry E. McKenzie of Kissee Mills, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1951.
Terry is survived by his wife, Amy McKenzie; and two sons: Eric McKenzie and Dustin McKenzie.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
