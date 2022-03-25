Services for Kenneth Duane Fish Sr., 74 ,
of Wagoner, Okla., were held March 25 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial followed in Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo.
He died on March 17, 2022. Kenneth was born on Dec. 27, 1947 in Bethany, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alma Fish, wife, Patricia Fish and brother, Gordon Fish.
He is survived by his children, Kenneth (Paula) Fish, Jr., Casey (Alisha) Fish, Skylar Fish, Dusty Fish, Brittany Fish, Paige (Charles) Parks, and step-son John (Tony) Seward., brothers, Rick Fish, Myron (Stella) Fish, and Darrell (Lorna) Fish.
