A time of visitation for Angela Lee Boyd-Klimek 52, will be July 24, 2021 from 11a.m. to 12p.m., in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
A celebration of Angel’s life and time of gathering will be Aug.11, 2021 at 1p.m. at Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd, Columbia, Mo.
She died on July 14, 2021.
Angela was born on Sept. 26, 1968 to John and Margaret (Gloyd) Boyd.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Klimek and daughters, Sydney and Sophia Klimek of Columbia, Mo., her dad and mom, John & Margaret Boyd of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
