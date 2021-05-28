Clara Moss (Roberts) Kincaid, age 70, of Bradleyville, Mo., died on May 13, 2021.
Clara was born on Jan. 10, 1951, in Gerster, Mo., the daughter of Francis and Ruby (Collins) Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Julie Raye Kincaid, son, James “J.J.” Kincaid, and husband, Charles Ray Kincaid.
She is survived by her son, Scott Kincaid and Monica Evinger of Omaha, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.