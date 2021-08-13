A celebration of life for Cynthia Sue Bray 55, of Branson, Mo., is being planned for a later time at the Bridge of Faith Church in Rockaway Beach, Mo.
She died on Aug. 2, 2021. Cynthia was born on Aug. 23, 1965., in Montclair, Cali., the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Daniel) Bray.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom Keith Sr., and son, Tommy Keith Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Maryann (Bryan) Tucker and Melissa Barnes, both of Branson, Mo., son, Joey (Nancy Bennett) Bray of Rockaway Beach, Mo., daughter-in-law, Destinee Knepper of Rockaway Beach, Mo., her sisters, Trisha Earls of Okla., Mary (Carlos) Casas of Calif., and aunt, Barbara Daniel of Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.