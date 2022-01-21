A celebration of life for Brianna Trudi (Weeks) DeLuna, 30, of Hollister, Mo., will be held Feb. 1, 2022 at 6p.m.in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 7, 2022.
Brianna was born on Nov. 27, 1991 in Baltimore, Maryland.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy DeLuna of Atlanta, Ga., her son, Austin Nielsen, mother, Holly Genua (Richard) of Branson, Mo., her father William Weeks (Monique Baker-Weeks) of West Virginia, two brothers, Kyle Weeks of Springfield and Nigel Weeks (Samantha) of Hollister, Mo., and grandmother Joyce Keeley of Fort Smith, Ark.
