Visitation for Harriet Harley Taber 87 of Galena, Mo., will be on May 24, 2021. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo. From 1-3p.m., service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Keeter officiating. Burial will take place May 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
She died on May 11, 2021. Harriet was born on June 13, 1933., in Sioux City, Iowa., the daughter of Howard and Margery (Tappan) Harley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Taber and two sisters, Roberta Hathaway and Adele Cleveland.
She is survived by, two sons, Bobby (Trudy) Taber of Conway, Ark., and Jimmie (Lisa) Taber of Kimberling City, Mo., daughter, Margery (Stephen) Schoolcraft of, Galena, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
