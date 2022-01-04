No services are scheduled at this time for Rozella (Rose) Ness Hufford-Dublin, 80, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Dec. 29, 2021.
Rozella ws born on Dec. 19, 1941.
She was preceded in death by her first love Bob Hufford Sr. and her second husband, William Dublin III, father, Murray Ness, mother, Margret Raeder Ness, brother, Ronald Hoffman,sister, Melva Bryant, sister, Marge Kroft, brother, Fred Hoffman, brother, Jack Hoffman.
She was survived by her children Bob Hufford Jr. of Forsyth, Mo., Denise (Jon) Rice of Tulsa, Okla., Lynette (Jeff) Kisor of Russellville, Ark.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
