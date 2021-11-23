No formal service is currently planned for Betty “Kathy” Kathleen Van Lent, 77, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on Nov. 10, 2021. Betty was born on Aug. 7, 1944, in Pasadena, Califo., the daughter of Edgar Martin and Betty Elaine (Dudley) Caldwell.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Rick Van Lent.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Van Lent of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.