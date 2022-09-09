Emmet William Frederick Schrick, 88, of Lampe, MO passed away on September 7, 2022.
Emmet was born on October 26, 1933, the son of Emmet and Loretta (Newn) Schrick. He served his country proudly in the Air National Guard.
Emmet was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Schrick and his wife Ida Schrick.
He is survived by his five daughters Vieann Bruemmer of Florissant, MO; Sharon Keathley and husband Steven of St. Louis, MO; Mandy Rinkle and husband Jim of Roseburg, OR; Debbie Hammer of St. Peters, MO and Lisa Rowe and husband Lon of St. Peters, MO; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of family and many friends as well as his constant fur-baby companion, sweet Josie.
Visitation for Emmet will be Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Kimberling City, MO. A service will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Kimberling, MO. The burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.