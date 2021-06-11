A celebration of life is being planned for later in June for, Krystle Layne Buhl 38, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died on May 29, 2021. Krystle was born on Nov. 9, 1982., in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Debbra (Mellott) Keener and Gary Buhl.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Randy Matlock.
She is survived by her fiancé, Matthew Meier, daughter, Nova Layne Meier, both of the home, mother, Debbra J. Keener of Branson, Mo., father, Gary (Teresa) Buhl of Oklahoma City, Okla., stepfather, George (Kathy) Keener of Edmond, Okla., brother, Jeremy (Ashle) Buhl of Choctaw, Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
