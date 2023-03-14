Torita Rose Booth, 43, of Kimberling City, MO passed on March 8, 2023.
Torita was born on April 14, 1979 in New Orleans, LA.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents.
Torita is survived by her four daughters: Aryana (Brian Knight) Mallory of Avondale, LA, Tatum Trosclair of Kimberling City, MO, and Malia Trosclair of Kimberling City, MO, and Daryin Stein or Marrero, LA; four grandchildren: Bentley Thibodeau, Avayah Knight, Eli Knight, and Isabella Palmero; mother, Susan Bruce of Kimberling City, MO; father, Ken Guthrie of Gulf Port, MS; sister, Heidi Coulter of Branson West, MO; significant other, Colton Evans of Kimberling City, MO; and four “fur babies”: Willow, Ash, Yoda, and Bella; along with many other friends and extended family.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
