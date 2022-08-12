Margaret Anne Chronister, 89, of El Cetro, CA passed away on July 21, 2022.
Anne was born on March 2, 1933 to Adam Raye Kramar and Lois Sprinkle Kramar on the outskirts of the Township of Silsbee in rural El Centro, CA.
She married Gerald Braley in 1953 and made their home in rural El Centro after he was discharged from the United States Navy. She bore eight children, five daughters and three sons.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings Beth Kirby, Glenn and Stephen Kramar; three husbands Gerald L. Braley, Wilburn (Bill) Hobbs and Donald S. Chronister; two children, Margaret and Gerald Junior, a grandson and a great grandson.
She is survived by brothers Bill Kramar of E. Wenatchee, WA and Joel Kramar of Forest, VA; daughters Mary Crow of El Centro, CA, Roberta Thompson of Omaha, AR, Louise Baker of El Centro, CA and Diane Mathis of Ozark, MO; sons James Braley and William Braley both of El Centro, CA; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Omaha Church of Christ, located at 110 Maple, Omaha, AR.
Following the service, a potluck will be held at the church. Family and friends are invited to bring a dish and share a time of food, fellowship and remembering.
