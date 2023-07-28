Emil F. Martinka of Hollister, MO passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Bill Martinka; and daughter, Jeanette Bonstrom.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Branson, MO on Monday, July 31. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. with service at 10:30 a.m. followed by a light lunch. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Sleepy Eye, MN. at a later date.
There is no funeral home involved as he has donated his body to science.
