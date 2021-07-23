A celebration of life for Bonnie Louise Lott will be at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview Avenue on July 24th, 2021, at 11a.m. Lunch will be provided after the celebration of life.
Bonnie was born on Jan. 13th, 1942., to Velda and Maudie (Patton) Lott of Wynona, Okla.
She is survived by 6 siblings, Roy, Helen, Paula, Gladys, Jim, and Eugene; daughter, Brenda.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents, 6 siblings, Jackie, Maudie, Kenneth, Joann, Charles, and Donald, one son, Roger Dale Golay, one daughter, Rhonda Beth Golay.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
