No services are planned at this time for William “Mike” Michael Hughes, age 83, of Lampe, Mo.
He died on April 24, 2021. Mike was born April 22, 1938, In Gary, Ind., The son of John and Mary Frances (Campbell) Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, the mother of his children, Donna Hughes, and a stepson, John Botz.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Hughes of the home, His children, Deborah (Michael) Hughes Robinson, Marjorie (Victor) Schmille, and Michael (Laura) Hughes, all of Bend, Ore., Sister, Patricia Kemner of Portland, Ore., And sister-in-law, Gail (Nick) Boone, of Agoura Hills, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.