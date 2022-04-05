No formal services for Richard “Dick” Wayne Dugal, 79, of Branson, Mo., at this time. A celebration of his life will occur in the near future.
He died on March 28, 2022
Richard was born on Jan. 18, 1943, in St. Francois County, Mo., the son of Leo and Velma (Chalk) Dugal.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Debra, his parents, brother Bill Dugal, sister Connie Caringer.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Dugal, daughter, Dana Dugal Corcoran, son, Doug (Rebekah) Dugal, daughter, Darla (Collin) CossetteCaroline Dugal, brother, Ron (Shirley) Dugal, sisters, Carole Short, Sandy (Kenny) Stoll, and Janice (Dave) Spane.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.