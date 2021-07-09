There was a special recognition and dedication of the Veteran’s Memorial Garden in memory of Ben on July 9, 2021. Branson Mayor Larry Milton has declared that July 9th will be known as Ben Kinel Day.
Benjamin “Ben” Kinel, age 93, of Branson, Mo., died on July 6, 2021.
Benjamin was born on Jan. 15, 1928., in Gilmer, Texas, the son of Will and Julie Kinel.
His parents have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie “Jerri” Kinel, three daughters, Sindy Simms of
Phoenix, Ariz., Segird Simms of Phoenix, Ariz., and Shalom Simms of San Francisco, Calif., son, Shane Simms of Bossier City, La.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
