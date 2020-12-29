A memorial for William “Bill” Brungardt, 79, of Branson, Mo. will be closed to the public.
He died Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Hays, Kan., to H. F. “Ham” and Regina Brungardt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother H. James, and sister Joyce Ann.
He is survived by wife, Marcie, and his children Brenda (Brian) Hedrick, Mike (Jennifer) Brungardt, and Kurt (Heidi) Brungardt.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
