A celebration of life for Natan Lee James Paul 27, of Branson, Mo., will be held on Sept. 26th at 2pm at 21016 Main Street, Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died on Sept. 10, 2021. Natan was born on March 24, 1994., in Branson, Mo., the son of Kent Stephens and Jody (Rader) Wilson.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Jim Rader, grandparents, Jonnie and Keith Price, and grandfather, Robert Stephens.
He is survived by his mother, Jody (Robert) Wilson of Branson, Mo., dad, Kent (Emily) Stephens of Galena, Mo., five sisters, Natasha Sickman of Lamar, Mo.,Nichole (Keegan) West of Lamar, Mo., Nikia Abarca of San Diego, Calif., Megan McKee of Orlando, Fla., and Alison Stephens of Galena, Mo., two brothers, Jack and Gabriel Stephens of Galena, Mo., grandmother, Rita Stephens of Galena, Mo., grandparents, Tim (Jenny) Johnson of Seymour, Mo., step-grandmother, Nancy Rader of Kansas City, Mo., step-grandparents, Steve and Pat Rice of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
