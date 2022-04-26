A family gathering is being planned for a later time for Melvin Lee Massey, 80, of Reeds Spring, MO.
He died on April 17, 2022.
Melvin was born on Sept. 9, 1941, in Warsaw, MO, the son of Lon and Flora (Gregory) Massey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Thelma Massey, sister, Helen Logan, and two brothers, Allen Massey and Ronald Massey.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Massey, two sons, Micky Massey, and Tony Massey, daughter, Melinda Massey, sister, Alma Vogel, and brother, Lou Massey.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
