Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center.
Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long.
She was predeced in death by her father, mother and sister Karen Kay King.
Judy is survived by siblings, Dr. Mary Adele King of Tahlequah, OK; Dr. Charles Avila King and wife, Donna of Flint, MI; and Margie King Berry and husband Jim of Austin, TX.
Judy will be laid to rest at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Mary King Long Scholarship Fund, PO BOX 701, Forsyth, MO 65653.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
