Lana Antoinette Maycock, age 82, of Branson, Missouri, passed away on June 10, 2023. She entered this life on October 8, 1940, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Rollo and Helen (Planitz) Winters. Lana was joined in marriage to Barry Maycock on February 3, 1962.
In 1972, Lana and Barry moved to the Branson area and purchased Indian Point Lodge on Table Rock Lake which they operated for 15 years. With a love for antiques and crafts, Lana shopped at flea markets and attended craft festivals and fairs throughout the Ozarks. Her passions were basket weaving and traveling the United States on driving trips with Barry. Lana was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church in Kimberling City. Lana was also a former president of the Indian Point Women’s Club and Pointe Royale Ladies Golf Club. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma; her kindness and the love she gave will be cherished and never forgotten.
Lana was preceded in death by her parents: Rollo and Helen Winters; and two brothers: Alan Winters and Neil Winters.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Barry Maycock; son, Greg (Brenda) Maycock of Branson, Missouri; daughter, Beth (Chuck) Hicks of Leesburg, Virginia; and six grandchildren: Josh (Samantha) Maycock, Andrew Maycock, Alex (Garrett) Mastria, Samantha Jones, Ben Hicks, and Andrew Hicks.
A funeral service and reception will be held on Saturday, August 19 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, 20 Kimberling Blvd, Kimberling City, Missouri, with Father William W. Hennecke, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church (https://ourladyofthecove.org/) and/or Cox at Home Hospice (https://www.coxhealthathome.com/home-care-and-hospice/hospice/). Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
