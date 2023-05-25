Geraldine Ann Swan, 85, of Branson, MO on May 20, 2023.
Geraldine was born on August 12,1937, in Sioux City, IA, the daughter of Clarence and Anna (Mongar) Kellogg.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Everett Swan; son, Steven Swan; three stepsons: Mark, Mickey, and Pat Swan; two grandchildren, Jamy and Cory Schmidt; Sister, Mary Gaul and brother, Kelly Kellogg.
Geri is survived by her son, Kevin Swan and wife Diane of Branson West, MO; two sisters, Karen Britton and husband Warren of Waynesville, MO and Ardith Hughes, Topeka, KS; a brother, Lance Kellogg and wife Vila of Camdenton, MO; a sister-in-law, Marlene Kellogg, Pacific Grove, CA; 6 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to The Crisis Center of Taney County, Inc. Women’s Center P. O. Box 282 Branson, MO 65615.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of cremations of the Ozarks.
