A memorial service for Allen Lee Sulgrove, 66, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held on April 2, 2022, at 2p.m. at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo. Private burial will take place at a later date.
He died on Jan. 22, 2022.
Allen was born on March 13, 1955, in Springfield, Mo., the son of William (Bill) & Elnore (Wood) Sulgrove.
Preceding him in death were his wife, his parents. Succeeding Allen was his mother-in-law Rita (Sharkey) Dorzab of Greybull, Wyoming.
He is survived by his daughter, Keitta L. Sulgrove of Cape Fair, Mo., brother, Dennis Sulgrove, and sister, Ruth (Sulgrove) Dowler, both of Forsyth, Mo.
