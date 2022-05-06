A celebration of life for Kenneth Wayne Ice, 80, of Galena, Mo., will be 11 a.m. May 14, 2022, at Harvest Ministries, 3114 E. Sunset, Springfield, Mo., with Pastor Brian McCoy officiating.
He died on May 1, 2022.
Kenneth was born on Oct.5, 1941, in Springfield, Mo., the son of Lester and Lorene (Mincks) Ice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Ice, and brother, Charles Ice.
He is survived by his three children, Kevin (Lisa) Ice, Tamara (Paul) Tucker and Kenton Ice, mother of Kenneth’s children, Sharon Barnes.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
