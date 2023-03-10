Margie King Berry (78) of Forsyth passed away in her daughter Sara’s home in Austin, TX on Feb. 26, 2023. She lived a life that was filled with love for others. She was born April 7, 1944 in Springville, Utah, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary Williamson King Long. Upon graduation from Forsyth High School in 1962, she attended Kansas University for two years and transferred to Trinity Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in KC, MO. She became an RN in 1967. During her 20 years in Kansas City, she worked as a staff nurse at Trinity Lutheran Hospital, as an office nurse at Rockhill Clinic, as an instructor for the Kansas City Missouri Board of Education in their Practical Nurse Program and served as Vice President of Nursing Service at Park Lane Medical Center. She and her husband, Jim (James E Berry) resided in Orange, Texas 1984-1989, where she worked at Beaumont Neurological Hospital as Director of Staff Development and at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas as Assistant Administrator of the Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Treatment Hospital. In 1989, Margie and Jim returned to Forsyth to care for Margie's disabled sister, Judy K. Cotter and to assist her aging parents.
Preceding her death are her father, mother, sisters Karen Kay King and Dr. Judy King Cotter and grandson Ethan Sandhu. Survivors are her husband Jim Berry, siblings Dr. Mary Adele King Tahlequah, OK; Dr. Charles A. King and wife Donna of Flint, MI; daughters Dr. Sara Adele Westgate and husband Scott Solkofske, Mary Katherine Westgate; grandchildren: Chelsea Thomas, Dillon Sandhu, Joel Sandhu, Micah Sandhu. She also was second mother and grandmother to Jim’s four children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Margie deeply cared for the Taney County Community. Her passion and energy focused on the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks. With her leadership of concerned citizens, she was able to obtain a donation of property, and a Community Block Grant to raise funds for the construction of the Boys and Girls Club Facility in Forsyth. She served on the Executive Committee of the Corporate Board of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks from 1996 to 2014. During this time she was the Chairman of the Forsyth Advisory Council from 1996 to 2008. She also chaired the Special Events Committee and coordinated major fundraiser events every year. Margie served on the following boards and organizations: The Dr. Mary King Long Scholarship Fund 1998-2015, The Community Foundation of the Ozarks 2008-2013, The Roy W. Slusher Foundation 2011-2016, The Forsyth Business and Professional and Women as president 1996-1998, Community Presbyterian Church as elder 1998-2001, and The Forsyth Beautification and Betterment Projects Board for 8 years, resulting in Forsyth’s recognition as an official member of the Missouri Community Betterment in 1999. As Founder and President of the Forsyth Community Foundation 2002-2006, she was instrumental in its transition to the Taney County Community Foundation. Under her leadership, the foundation grew to include 11 funds with assets totaling $1.8 million. She is honored as a member of the Taney County Legacy Society. Margie knew how to entertain, inform, engage and spark emotions in those around her. Being organized and efficient enhanced whatever she set out to do. Those who knew and loved her were always struck by her enthusiasm, humor and selfless dedication to others. Her infectious smile and laugh truly blessed all she met. May she forever be remembered for her life filled with love for others.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm at The Boys and Girls Club of Forsyth, MO. 501 Panther Street.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
James and Margie King Berry Fund for Taney County Youth
C/O Community Foundation of the Ozarks
PO Box 8960 Springfield, MO 65801
https://www.cfozarks.org/fund/james-and-margie-king-berry-fund-for-taney-county-youth
If you prefer to mail a check, include James and Margie Berry Fund for Taney County Youth, in the memo.
