Memorial service for Andres Cirilo, 61, of Branson, Mo., will be March 9, 2022 at 7p.m.. at First Assembly Of God Branson with Pastor Stan Miller officiating.
He died on March 1, 2022. Andy was born on Nov. 11, 1960., in the Bronx, New York
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Sherril of the home and close friends.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
