Beverly Lois Feirtag, 80, of Merriam Woods, MO passed away September 11, 2022.
Beverly was born on May 11, 1942, the daughter of Herbert and Shirley (Ballering) Oelschlaeger in Cudahy, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeffery Feirtag; and brother Kenneth Oelschlaeger and his wife, Jane.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Christine Cassidy of Springfield, MO; son Timothy Feirtag of Springfield, MO; grandchildren Stephanie (Sean) Wright of Kissee Mills, MO, Devyn Lamp of Wisconsin, Kristin Lamp of Kissee Mills, MO, Cassandra (Justin) Yokley of Forsyth, MO, and Annastasia Polke of Forsyth, MO; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Kennedy, Kinzley, and Wesson; sister Sandra Staude of Frankinford, KY; and brother David (Barbara) Oelschlaeger of Milwaukee, WI; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life bonfire will be held at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Kissee Mills, MO. Call Christine Cassidy for details, 417-319-8398.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
