Monty McLaughlin, 65, of Hollister, MO passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Monty was born on September 1, 1957 in Tulsa, OK to Jack and Anita McLaughlin. Monty served as an Airman in the United States Air Force, during the late 1970s. Monty moved to Hollister after the service.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack McLaughlin and his grandparents Bill & Ruth Nelson, of who he was very close with.
Monty is survived by his mother Anita of Hollister , MO; his sister Trena Donovan (David) of Forsyth, MO; niece Tara (Jeff) Farquhar; nephew Stephen Workman; nieces Amy Munier and Cindy Ayres; one great niece Adora McLaughlin; four great nephews Drew Brickell, Trace Farquhar, Landon Farquhar, and Robby Gann.
Memorial services will be on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson.
Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory Branson.
