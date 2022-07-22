Robert L. Holmes, 93, of Hollister, MO passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Robert entered this life August 13, 1928 in Gallatin, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester & Geneva Holmes; his first wife, Betty Holmes; son, Larry Holmes and three great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lou Ellen Stover Holmes of Hollister, MO; daughter, Debra Norris & husband Armond of El Dorado, KS; step-sons Jeff Stover of Dallas, TX, Scott Stockton and Robert Stockton both of Indianapolis, IN; his brother Don Holmes & wife Donna of St. Joseph, MO; daughter-in-law, Nola Holmes of El Dorado, KS; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Pastor Jeff Willcox will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado, KS at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
