No services are being planned at this time for Deborah Ann Stone, 60, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Dec. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1960, in Key West, Fla., the daughter of Charles Stone and Judith Geeson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Kraig Wellman; and brother, Daniel Stone.
She is survived by her son, Isaiah Stone of Rogersville, Mo.; sister, Daphne (Joe Brookshire) Alcorn of St. James, Mo.; four brothers, Donald Stone, Charles Stone Jr., Marty (Brenda) Stone all of Texas, and Lynn Stone of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.