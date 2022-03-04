A memorial service for Carolyn Sue (Weber) Byrkett, 81, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held on, March 5, 2022 11 to1p.m. in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
She died on Feb. 17, 2022. Carolyn was born on Dec. 9, 1940.
She is preceded in death by three sons, Ronald Birge, Robbie Birge and Ryan Birge.
She is survived by her daughter, Rolynda (Steve)Martin of Forsyth, Mo., sons, Rory Birge of Springfield, Mo., Rickey (Ross) Birge of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
